Varun Dhawan says 'Hai jawaani toh workout karna hain' as he flaunts his toned physique

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan was seen flaunting his huge biceps and toned abs in a perfect mirror selfie.

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The 'Border 2' actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a photo from his latest session at the gym. Varun was seen holding the dumbbells as he was looking straight into the mirror with a penetrating gaze.

In the caption, Varun made a reference to his forthcoming romantic comedy, "Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai", which is being directed by his filmmaker father, David Dhawan.

"Hai jawaani toh workout karna hain Par aap kaunsi bhi age ho kar lo (sic)," wrote the 'October' actor.

Touted to be a romantic-comedy, the title of “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” is believed to be inspired by the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from David Dhawan's 1999 blockbuster “Biwi No.1," featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, the much-talked-about drama will see Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in key roles, along with others.

Varun stepped into Bollywood in 2012 alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra with Karan Johar's "Student of the Year".

During his latest appearance on "The Great Indian Kapil Show", Varun recalled his journey of working with Karan Johar as an assistant director in SRK and Kajol starrer "My Name is Khan" and how it led to his big Bollywood debut.

Varun was accompanied by his filmmaker father, David Dhawan, who revealed that during the time, Karan Johar approached them with the idea of launching Varun in a film.

He said that KJo returned with photographs from a photoshoot of Varun, which also featured Siddharth and Alia's pictures.

“One day, Karan said that next time he would come with photographs. He did a photoshoot with Siddharth and Varun, and Alia was also there. He showed the photos and said, ‘This is the pair. I am going to produce and direct the film,’” shared David Dhawan.

--IANS

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