Varun Dhawan quips about ‘saas’ level ‘taanas’ from trainer during gym session

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a humorous take on his gym routine, sharing how his trainer has been constantly pushing him with relentless “taanas” (taunts), which he jokingly compared to those from a mother-in-law.

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Varun took to Instagram stories, where he shared a video of himself from the gym. In the clip, Varun is shirtless and talking about his trainer, who is seen standing beside him.

The actor spoke about powering through a long day of shooting only to hit the gym later and “smash” his workout. Adding a comic twist, the actor said one should get a trainer who doesn’t hold back on taunts.

In the video, Varun says, “When you shoot the whole day but you got to come to the gym to smash your workout.”

The 38-year-old star further quipped that his trainer has outdone even a typical “saas” when it comes to constant nagging.

“Aur taane dene waala yeh get yourself a trainer who gives you taanas…. Isne mujhe itne taane diye jo mere saas ne mujhe aaj tak nahi diye mere ko itne taane diye hai last 1 hafte se… bas taane taane.”

Varun had earlier posted a picture of himself showcasing his pefect body and washboard abs.

Sharing a glimpse on Instagram, Varun could be seen holding the dumbbells as he was looking straight into the mirror with a penetrating gaze.

"Hai jawaani toh workout karna hain Par aap kaunsi bhi age ho kar lo (sic)," wrote the actor.

He will next be seen in “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain,” which is a romantic-comedy.

The title is reportedly inspired by the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from David Dhawan's 1999 blockbuster “Biwi No.1," featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

Backed by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, the much-talked-about drama will see Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in key roles, along with others.

--IANS

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