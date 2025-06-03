Varun Dhawan: One must travel to learn

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan stressed that travel is essential for gaining knowledge and life experience.

The actor took to Instagram, where he shared three pictures from the airport. The first was an image of the actor posing inside the airport with the airplane docked. The other was of him at the same location but this time his back was towards the camera as he looked at the aircraft. The third was a closeup image of him as he made his way inside the flight.

“One must travel to learn,” Varun wrote as the caption.

A few days ago, Varun wrapped up the Scotland schedule of his upcoming project 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

Sharing the professional update on social media, Varun penned, "It’s a schedule wrap for us here in Scotland on #haijawaanitohishqhonahai. So many days everyone pulling together to make this happen. Bringing u all the laughs soon. Now back home."

The post also included some fun moments of the "Badlapur' actor in Scotland with his co-stars Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday and Pooja Hegde.

The title “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” is inspired by the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from “Biwi No.1." starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The 1999 drama was helmed by David Dhawan, who is also directing Varun's next.

"Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is reported to have the charm of classic 90s rom-coms.

Varun also has Shashank Khaitan's “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari." Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha are also a part of the project's pivotal cast.

Furthermore, Varun also had "Border 2", which is being made under the direction of Anurag Singh. He will be co-starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the highly-anticipated sequel.

--IANS

dc/