Varun Dhawan celebrates 10 years of ‘ABCD 2’: So many memories

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) As his film “ABCD 2” completed a decade since its release, actor Varun Dhawan talked about “so many memories, so much energy and awesome people to work with.”

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the “wrap party” of the film. In the behind-the-scenes video Varun is seen dancing with Remo D’Souza, Shraddha Kapoor and Raghav Juyal on the song “Meri Pant Bhi Sexy” from the 1994 Vimal Kumar’s film “Dulaara” starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

For the caption, Varun wrote: “10 years of #abcd2. #bts of the wrap party of #abcd2. So many memories so much energy and Just the most awsome people to work with. I remember this wrap party so well with all of us Just dancing on Hindi masala songs (sic).”

“ABCD 2”, also known as Any Body Can Dance 2, released in 2015. Directed and choreographed by Remo D'Souza, it was a stand-alone sequel to the 2013 film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.

The film stars Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Pujari, and is partially inspired by the life accounts of Suresh Mukund and Vernon Monteiro, founders of the "fictitious dance crew" The Kings, who went on to win the World Hip Hop Dance Championship in San Diego.

The film told the story of Suresh and Vinnie, who are childhood friends who are passionate about dancing. They make a dance group but face many hiccups to participate in the prestigious Las Vegas dancing competition.

In other news, Varun is currently busy shooting for “Border 2” with Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol for the third schedule at Pune’s National Defence Academy.

Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

A sequel to the 1997 war drama "Border", the movie is believed to be based on India and Pakistan's Kargil War of 1999.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, along with JP Dutta's J.P. Films, "Border 2" is likely to be released in the theatres on January 23, 2026.

--IANS

dc/