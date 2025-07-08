Varsha Bharath’s 'Bad Girl' to hit screens on September 5

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) Director Varsha Bharath's coming-of-age drama, 'Bad Girl', will hit screens across India on September 5 this year, its makers announced on Tuesday.

They also disclosed that the censor board had cleared the film for release with an U/A certificate.

Produced by acclaimed filmmaker Vetri Maaran, the film is being presented by Anurag Kashyap under the banner of Grass Root Film Company.

Interestingly, a teaser of the film, which was released in January this year, sparked a major debate on Brahmin bashing in cinema with one section claiming the film to be a bold and refreshing film and another claiming that it was indulging in Brahmin bashing.

The film has won accolades on the international film festival circuit. It won the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the International Film Festival in Rotterdam (IFFR)and the Young Jury Award for Best Feature Film at the 40th Cinema Jove - Valencia International Film Festival in Spain.

It also won the Student Choice Award at the Indian Film Festival of Toulouse in France.

Additionally, the film has been officially selected and screened at prestigious festivals including the Shanghai International Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

Interestingly, the film is also scheduled to be screened at several upcoming international festivals including the Karawan Fest in Italy and the New Horizons International Film Festival in Poland.

Bad Girl features an ensemble cast including Anjali Sivaraman, Shanthi Priya, Hridhu Haroon, TeeJay Arunasalam, Sashank Bommireddipalli, and Saranya Ravichandran.

On the technical front, it has cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman Jagadeesh Ravi and Prince Anderson. Editing for the film is by Radha Sridhar and music is by Amit Trivedi.

Costume Design for the film is by Shruthi Manjari while sound design is by Vinoth Thanigasalam and Sound mixing is by Prathap. VFX for the film has been handled by R Harihara Suthan(Lorven).

--IANS

mkr/