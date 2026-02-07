Vansh Bhardwaj on Varun Dhawan being trolled for ‘Border 2’: 'First see the work'

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Vansh Bhardwaj, who is seen as a Haryanvi soldier in the blockbuster "Border 2", shared his views on the trolling Varun Dhawan had to face ahead of the release of the war drama.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he said that an audience reaction is welcome, but they should first see the work before forming an opinion.

Talking about the comparison between "Border" and "Border 2", Vansh shared that it is not correct to compare as no two people are the same.

He was asked, "When Border 2 was released, a lot of people were comparing it to Border, and even the actors were trolled. People criticised Varun Dhawan's acting. What would you like to say about that?"

Reacting to this, Vansh told IANS, "See, people are going to compare. It is part of the human habit to make comparisons; you cannot deny it. But at the same time, as an artist, I would like to say that no two things can ever be similar. We do not end up being like our siblings even after being born in the same family and being raised in the same way. When we are not similar, how do we expect others to be similar? Comparing is not correct."

Refreshing your memory, Varun was heavily trolled before Border 2's theatrical release. As the song "Ghar Kab Aaoge" reached the audience, a section of netizens criticised Varun's expressions.

"There has been a lot of trolling, to that I would like to say that- first see the work and then give your verdict. Whatever your final reaction might be, we are ready to accept it. As an actor, as an artist, I create my work for the audience, but what I wish to convey to you through my art, I want to do that with honesty. If my work has truth, it will definitely connect with you. Even if it fails to connect this time, we will work harder the next time," Vansh added.

He further urged everyone to first see the work before passing judgment.

