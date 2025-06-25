Vandana Pathak returns to TV after five years: Looking forward to stepping onto the sets

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Vandana Pathak, who has worked in shows such as “Hum Paanch” and “Khichadi”, is all set to make a comeback on the small screen after five years with the show “Tumm Se Tumm Tak” and she said she is looking forward to stepping onto the sets.

Vandana said, "Zee TV feels like an extension of my home and heart — it’s where my journey on television began with Hum Paanch nearly three decades ago. That show gave me not just recognition, but also memories that have stayed with me even today.”

Coming back to the same channel after all these years of her acting journey feels deeply emotional to Vandana.

“In fact, before a five-year hiatus from television my last show was on Zee Tv! So for me to come back after five years, I was waiting for something meaningful, and Tumm Se Tumm Tak felt just right.”

The show is an unconventional love story lies a poignant connection between two very different individuals – Anu, a 19-year-old spirited young woman from a modest background, and Aryavardhan, a 46-year-old disciplined and self-made business tycoon. Their bond challenges societal expectations, raising questions about love, age, and acceptance.

Talking about the show, Vandana, who plays a matriarch Gayatri Devi rooted in her values despite the luxury that surrounds her, shared that the story is beautiful, layered, and full of heart.

“The character of Gayatri Devi spoke to me the moment I read about her. I see her strength, her grace, her quiet power, and I feel privileged to bring her to life. I’m truly looking forward to stepping onto the sets, reconnecting with the audience, and creating something special once again,” she said.

The actress added: “I just hope the viewers welcome me back with the same warmth and love they’ve given me throughout my career, it means everything to me."

The show also stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar. Produced by Studio LSD Pvt Ltd, Tumm Se Tumm Tak is set to premiere soon only on Zee TV.

--IANS

dc/