‘Valmiki Ramayana’ books October 2 release in theatres

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The first poster of the upcoming film ‘Valmiki Ramayana’ was unveiled on Thursday. The visuals reflect devotion, purity, and reverence for one of India’s most sacred epics. The film is being envisioned as a theatrical experience grounded in faith and simplicity, staying true to the spirit of the original text.

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It is helmed by Bhavna Talwar, and brings together an accomplished team of creative stalwarts committed to presenting the epic with authenticity and emotional depth. Renowned production designer Sabu Cyril leads the visual world-building, while celebrated author Anand Neelakantan has written the screenplay, drawing directly from the original Valmiki Ramayana.

Adding further creative strength to the project, veteran cinematographer Binod Pradhan brings his signature visual storytelling, while Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty helms the film’s soundscape. Filmmaker and scholar Chandraprakash Dwivedi joins the project as Creative Consultant and dialogue writer, lending his deep understanding of Indian history and mythology.

The film is being approached with a sense of restraint and reverence, focusing on the spiritual and emotional core of the epic rather than spectacle alone. The makers aim to present Valmiki Ramayana as a heartfelt cinematic experience that resonates with audiences across generations.

The film is set to release in theatres on October 2.

The Valmiki Ramayana is one of the earliest Sanskrit epics and a foundational text of Indian literature. Composed around 500–100 BCE, it contains about 24,000 verses divided into seven books.

The narrative follows Lord Ram, prince of Ayodhya, his exile, the abduction of his wife Sita by Ravana, and her eventual rescue with the help of allies including Hanuman. The text addresses kingship, duty (dharma), family obligations, and ethical conduct.

It also provides early models of political authority and social order. The Valmiki Ramayana differs in tone and detail from later adaptations, serving as the primary source for subsequent regional and cultural retellings across South and Southeast Asia.

--IANS

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