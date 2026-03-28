'Vaazha 2' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification has now cleared 'Vaazha 2', the second instalment of the superhit Malayalam franchise 'Vaazha', for release with a U/A certificate.

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The makers of the film made this announcement using the film's official Instagram handle. Putting out a film poster that showed that the film had been certified U/A by the Censor Board, the makers wrote, "Certified U/A 13+. Bookings Open Soon!! #Vaazha2 in cinemas worldwide on April 2nd, 2026!"

The makers had announced in November last year that shooting for the eagerly awaited film, featuring Hashir, Alan, Ajin and Vijayan among others, had been completed.

Taking to his Instagram page, producer Vipin Das had said, "Finally after 115 Days…It’s a wrap for 'Vaazha II - Biopic of a Billion Bros!' As previously, we are introducing new talents and technicians along with seasoned actors you love to bring you the best. See you in theaters soon!!"

For the unaware, the first part of the franchise, 'Vaazha', which was directed by Anand Menen and which had featured Jagadheesh, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad, Noby Marcose, Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Jomon Jyothir, Anuraj O.B, Saafboi, Anshid Anu and Sruthi Manikandan, among others, had gone on to emerge a superhit.

The simple, feel-good film, which had the tagline 'The biopic of a billion boys', struck a chord with audiences and emerged a big winner at the box office.

Its success led the makers of the film to come up with another instalment, turning the film in to a franchise.

Producer Vipin Das, at the time of announcing the second part of 'Vaazha', had said, "Thank you all for the overwhelming support for 'Vaazha'. Your response has truly inspired me to move forward with fresh talents again. We are thrilled to announce the launch of 'Vaazha II - Biopic of a Billion Bros!'. I'm proud to present our debut director, Savin SA, and cinematographer, Akhil Lailasuran, who have been by my side throughout my career. 'Vaazha II' features an incredible cast including Hashir, Alan, Ajin, Vinayak, and many more."

He then went on to list out the core team of the second part. Naming himself as writer of the film and Savin as director, Vipin Das went on to introduce Harris Desom, P.B Anish, Adarsh Narayan and Icon Cinemas as the co-producers of the film.

'Vaazha 2' has been shot in a number of places including Dubai and Georgia.

--IANS

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