Vaani Kapoor talks about the importance of rooted stories

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, who is receiving positive response to her work in the recently released streaming series ‘Mandala Murders’, has said that the more content is local, the more global it will become.

The actress stressed upon how important it is for the stories to be rooted to make a global impact.

Talking about the same, the actress said, “Seeing ‘Mandala Murders’ trend globally for three weeks straight has been incredibly surreal. I never imagined the kind of overwhelming response it would receive. I'm beyond grateful to every single person who has watched and supported the show. This streaming debut marks a deeply personal milestone for me, one that I will cherish forever”.

She further mentioned, “‘Mandala Murders’ was made with immense heart, and to see it resonate so powerfully across borders is the most meaningful reward we could have asked for. India has always been known for its mythology and stories, and I believe it’s this rootedness that allows our content to connect so deeply not just with audiences here, but also with viewers around the globe who are curious about our culture and identity”.

‘Mandala Murders’ is a mythological-crime thriller series, and marked the streaming debut of Vaani Kapoor. It also marked her first collaboration with filmmaker Gopi Puthran, who is known for his work on the ‘Mardaani’ franchise.

The series also stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The show is the second series from Netflix and YRF’s creative partnership, following the global success of ‘The Railway Men’ in 2023.

It is created and directed by Gopi Puthran, with Manan Rawat serving as the co-director. YRF Entertainment has produced Mandala Murders. The series is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/