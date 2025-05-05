Vaani Kapoor is chuffed with the success of her ‘Raid 2’ opposite Ajay Devgn

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is on cloud 9 with the success of her latest release ‘Raid 2’, which features Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in the lead.

The film has received a lot of positive response and love from audiences and has become a resounding hit at the box office in a matter of 4 days. In an extended opening weekend, the film has minted INR 70.75 Crore at the Indian box office and is on its way to breach the INR 100 crore mark.

For Vaani, ‘Raid 2’ is another big success story. Talking about the film’s success, the actress said, “It is always a surreal feeling to be successful at the box office. It’s always a wonderful feeling to be part of a film that connects with audiences. The encouraging box office response to Raid 2 is truly heartening, and I feel incredibly grateful to be a part of this journey”.

Vaani has got acclaim from all quarters for her performance in Raid 2 and this appreciation coupled with a box office hit makes her feel humbled.

She further mentioned, “The film has a powerful story. Under the visionary direction of Raj Kumar Gupta sir, working on this project has been a deeply enriching experience for me. I’m truly thankful to the media, critics, and audience for the appreciation I’ve received for my role”.

The actress also said that collaborating with Ajay and Raj Kumar Gupta has helped her grow as an artist.

“The success of Raid 2 means a lot to me. Every project that resonates with the audience motivates me to work harder and continue evolving”, she added.

--IANS

aa/