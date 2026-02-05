Uttam Singh shares his experience of working with Lata Mangeshkar, calls her Goddess Saraswati

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Music composer Uttam Singh, who is known for his work on ‘Gadar’, has shared his experience of working with the late singing legend Lata Mangeshkar.

The music composer spoke with IANS, and shared how the industry treated the late singing legend.

He told IANS, “I have always seen Lata ji as Goddess Saraswati. We worship Saraswati because we belong to the arts. And living Saraswati was only and only Lata ji. I have worked with her for almost 40 years since I started playing around 1965-1966. I kept working with her. And I have arranged many songs with her. Here I would like to tell you one thing, that there was a time, when producers, directors, music directors, writers, cameramen, actresses, actors, everyone had a wish that Lata ji should sing in our film”.

He further mentioned, “This was everyone's wish. When the film started, people used to say, ‘Just sing Lata ji's song’. I said this because I am a very fortunate musician. My first song was of Paintar Babu, sung by Lata ji and Mahendra Kapoor. And maximum songs, if I have 10 songs, then 8 of them are of Lata ji. So, I was a very fortunate musician. So, it was a great blessing of my Saraswati, who gave me a lot of love. And today, the award I am receiving in her name, this is the third award for me. The first award in the name of Lata ji was of the Maharashtra government, the second award was of the MP government, and the third award is being given today”.

He also spoke about the trend of recreating old songs for Hindi films, as he said, “Look, the old music is still going on. Today, no matter how big films are getting hit, old songs are being taken. So, first of all, this is a very wrong thing. That you are making films with old songs because new songs are being created”.

“Why are they not being said? Because there is no depth. Because there is no melody, because there is no music, because there are no lyrics. That's why those songs come, get danced and go”, he added.

