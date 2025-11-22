Utkarsha Naik joins ‘Itti Si Khushi’, says show beautifully captures ‘emotions, relationships’

Mumbai: Actress Utkarsha Naik has joined the cast ‘Itti Si Khushi’ as Madhavi Bhosle and said that the moment she read the character brief, she felt an instant connection.

Utkarsha’s character Madhavi Bhosle is poised, disciplined, and deeply traditional school teacher, a woman whose quiet strength has shaped her son’s life. Having raised her son as a single mother, she is rooted in values and has a heartfelt approach to life. Madhavi adds depth and charm to the world of the show.

Sharing her experience of joining the show, Utkarsha said: “I am delighted to be part of Itti Si Khushi, a show that beautifully captures emotions and relationships. The moment I read the character briefly, I felt an instant connection.”

She said: “Madhavi is someone rooted in values, yet unintentionally humorous in the most endearing ways. She’s disciplined, traditional, and emotionally layered, but what drew me in was the sincerity with which she loves her son.”

“There is a quiet strength in her, the kind that isn’t loud but is deeply felt. I believe audiences will not only enjoy her presence but will also see shades of their own mothers, aunts, or teachers in her.”

The show follows the journey of Anvita played by Sumbul Touqeer Khan, a young girl who has devoted her life to holding her family together through endless trials, from her father Suhas’ essayed by Varun Badola, battle with addiction to her own tangled journey of love with Virat and her childhood friend Sanjay Bhosle.

“Itti Si Khushi” airs on Sony SAB.

Utkarsha is known for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon (2011), Market (2002) and Aahat (1995). The actress shot to recognition with her role as Manorama in the serial Iss Pyar Ka Kya Naam Doon with her catch phrase "Hello, Hi, Bye-Bye".

--IANS