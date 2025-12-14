Urvashi Rautela shares how ‘Kasoor 2’ pushed her to her emotional and mental limits

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela recently opened up about the intense preparation that went into her role in “Kasoor 2.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the Red Sea Film Festival, she revealed how the role demanded sleepless nights and pushed her to her absolute limits, both emotionally and mentally. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Urvashi shared that the challenging character required deep preparation and resilience, making it one of the most demanding performances of her career.

She stated, ““This will be a never-before-seen avatar for me in a supernatural drama film. Portraying this role in Kasoor 2, presented by Bablu Aziz Barudgar, produced by Asif Shaikh under Practical Production Films, and directed by Glen Barretto, alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill, demanded sleepless nights, pushing me to the absolute limits emotionally and mentally.”

Rautela added, “To truly embody the character, I had to surrender completely, diving deep into her intensity and vulnerability. Experiencing this at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been profoundly transformative and unforgettable.”

The ‘Sanam Re’ actress was invited in Saudi Arabia to promote her upcoming film “Kasoor 2.” Produced by Asif Shaikh under Practical Production Films, and directed by Glen Barretto, the film stars Urvashi alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill. The film is a sequel to the 2001 hit Kasoor, which was directed by Vikram Bhatt. It starred Aftab Shivdasani and Lisa Ray in the lead roles.

On his birthday on June 25, Aftab Shivdasani revealed that he would be returning with the sequel to “Kasoor.” Sharing photos from 'Kasoor 2' sets, he wrote, “On this special day, as I turn a year older, the only gift i ask for is your love and blessings. Thank you for all the love over the years. I’m very grateful and blessed to be working on this birthday on a very special film that means a lot to me. Love and gratitude. #kasoor (sic).”

