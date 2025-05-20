Urvashi Rautela reveals how a life-saving moment led to her gown tearing at Cannes 2025

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela opened up about a wardrobe mishap she experienced at Cannes 2025.

She revealed that her gown tore after her car made a sudden stop to avoid hitting an elderly woman. Instead of dwelling on the fashion setback, the actress shared a heartfelt message, emphasizing the importance of compassion over appearance and turning the incident into a story of grace and gratitude. Speaking to IANS, Urvashi shared a powerful story behind her 'oops moment' at the prestigious film festival.

Rautela revealed that while en route to the event, her vehicle came to an abrupt halt as a 70-year-old woman crossed the road. Thanks to the driver’s quick reflexes, a possible accident was averted—but the sudden jolt caused her elaborate gown to tear. Despite the damage to what she described as a “vision of artistry,” the actress expressed not frustration, but deep gratitude—for the woman’s safety, their own well-being, and the powerful reminder of what truly matters.

“My dear fans, let me share a story that redefined our red-carpet journey. As we hurried toward the event, our car came to a sudden stop elderly 70-year-old woman, full of life’s wisdom, crossed our path. Our driver’s swift action to protect her sent us lurching forward, and my gown, a vision of artistry, paid the price with a tear. Yet, in that moment, I felt not loss but gratitude for her safety, for our survival, and for the chance to walk the red carpet with a story worth telling. True strength lies in perspective and in shaping our narrative. I choose to weave this tale not of a torn dress but of a heart intact, a spirit unbroken, and a commitment to shine for my nation. Fortune favors the bold, and I chose to step onto that carpet, not as a victim of circumstance but as a queen of resolve. We celebrate a life spared. Let’s raise a toast to priorities that outshine any spotlight,” shared Urvashi.

She went on to reveal, “En route to the event, our car came to an abrupt halt to protect a 70-year-old soul crossing our path. The force of that moment, a collision of duty and destiny, left my gown a masterpiece of craftsmanship bearing the scars of a higher purpose. True leadership is not in flawless presentation but in the wisdom to prioritize humanity over vanity. I walked the red carpet not as a vision of perfection but as a testament to resilience, carrying the pride of my nation and the lessons of that fleeting moment. To those who jest, I offer a smile and a truth: elegance is not in the fabric we wear but in the choices we make.”

On May 18, Urvashi Rautela made her second appearance at the screening of the Brazilian film O Agente Secreto, turning heads in a striking black gown. While the outfit's bold design and shimmer were meant to impress, it was an unexpected detail that caught the internet’s eye.

As she raised her arm to wave at the cameras, a visible tear near her underarm became apparent — a wardrobe mishap that didn’t go unnoticed. Social media users were quick to point it out, sparking a flurry of reactions online.

