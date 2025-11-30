Urvashi Rautela on Dharmendra’s death: I haven’t been able to work or process myself emotionally

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has opened up about the emotional impact of veteran actor Dharmendra’s passing.

In her Instagram post, she revealed that she hasn’t been able to work or fully process her emotions. She expressed her grief and the deep void left by the legendary actor’s demise. Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi posted a throwback video of a song from her debut film, “Singh Saab the Great.” In the clip, she could be seen shaking a leg with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.

For the caption, Urvashi penned a lengthy note that read, “Sometimes life gives you moments so precious that you don’t realise they will one day become memories that hurt and heal at the same time. My debut big film as a Lead … my first step into cinema… and destiny placed me in the presence of legends. Sunny Deol sir, Bobby Deol sir… and the man whose name my family spoke with reverence — Dharmendra ji.”

“I was barely 18 and a half then… naïve, nervous, knowing nothing about the world I had stepped into. And yet there I was, sitting beside him between shots. Two chairs. A quiet corner. Me, trembling with inexperience… and him, speaking with a gentleness that could calm storms. Those were not just conversations …they were blessings. His words were warmth, wisdom, and light. Even today, when I close my eyes, I can feel those moments resting gently inside my heart.

Urvashi added, “For the past 15 days, I haven’t been okay. I haven’t been able to work or process myself emotionally. And I know… honestly… nobody really cares about someone else’s silent pain. But my heart needed to speak. Because some grief refuses to stay inside. My parents always told me her first memory of a film shoot in Nainital — and how the entire world seemed to glow because Dharmendra ji was there. Growing up, I kept hearing: “There will never be another hero as magnetic, as handsome, or as pure as him.”

The post further read, “Never did I imagine that my own debut film…my very first song… would give me the honour of sharing the screen with that same legend. Some blessings are too big to understand when they arrive; you only realise their magnitude when your heart aches with gratitude. Dharmendra ji…We will all miss you. I will miss you.

“One can never truly express how much love, how many prayers, how many silent wishes rise from within for someone who touched their soul. But I hope you receive them, wherever you are. Thank you… for your kindness, your teachings, your warmth. I will carry your blessings with me for the rest of my life. Thank you, thank you, thank you. For everything.”

Veteran actor Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24 at the age of 89 at his Mumbai home. The actor passed away 12 days after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he continued treatment at home.

--IANS

ps/