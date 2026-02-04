Urmila Matondkar says 'Life should be about bringing smile to others'

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar shared that 'Life should be about bringing a smile to others' as she expressed gratitude for all the love received by her on her birthday.

Sharing a dazzling black and white picture of herself on her official IG, Urmila wrote, "My heart filled with Great Gratitude and my universe full of unconditional love that I receive from all of you and spread it right back amongst all you lovely people!! (sic)."

Blessed with zillions of precious moments that make up a fulfilling life, she went on to add, "Life should always be about zillions of tiny moments when you can manage to bring a tiny smile on as many faces as possible. By the grace of God I’ve been blessed with many such memories. And I pray to the Almighty for many more opportunities when I can make a difference to others in any n every way possible...Thank you for all the Love, Support, Goodness and Adulation."

Several members from the film fraternity penned lovely wishes for the 'Satya' actress on her birthday.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra penned on the photo-sharing app, "From Rangeela to now gorgeous @urmilamatondkarofficial birthday girl...it's been more than 30 years of iconic films together to you being my first showstopper to many other firsts together and always stunning in @manishmalhotraworld (sic)."

Jackie Shroff also went on to wish Urmila on social media. He shared a video montage of her along with the song "Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena" from their 1995 blockbuster "Rangeela" in the backdrop, along with the caption, "Happiness Always.”

After making her debut as a child artist in the 1977 film "Karm", Urmila went on to become a part of several noteworthy dramas such as "Judaai" (1997), "Satya" (1998), "Dillagi" (1999), "Khoobsurat" (1999), "Jungle" (2000), "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya" (2001), "Ek Hasina Thi" (2004), "Pinjar" (2003), "Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara" (2005), and "Bas Ek Pal" (2006), to name just a few.

