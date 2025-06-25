Urmila Matondkar says her journey from 1995 to 2025 is 'full of love & warmth'

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar took some time to reflect on her praiseworthy journey from 1995 to 2025 - which happens to be full of "love appreciation, affection, and warmth".

She took to her official Instagram account and dropped two pictures of herself - one from 1995 and another one from 2025. In both these stills, the 'Kon' actress sizzled in a short black dress.

Her post also included the caption, "1995…tooo 2025 n on n on n on I go basking in the love, appreciation, affection n warmth showered by all of you on me."

Showing her genuine gratitude, she went on to share, "Saw someone post this on “X” and couldn’t resist sharing it with all of you. What else can I have except heart full of genuine gratitude n persona drenched in humility."

Back in May, Urmila offered prayers at the famous Kamakhya Temple in Assam.

Posting a couple of glimpses of her religious visit on the photo-sharing app, she wrote, "Kamakhya Temple...heavy rain...road closed.. the city at a standstill... but had to pay a visit...so like many other things in life, I left this also to maa ...And today the call came for a visit."

Over the years, Urmila has worked in several languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi. She is credited with some impeccable performances in movies like, “Chamatkar”, “Aa Gale Lag Jaa,” “Ek Haseena Thi,” “Bhoot,” “Rangeela”, “Judaai”, “Mere Sapno Ki Rani,” “Satya,” “Janam Samjha Karo,” “Kunwara,” “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,” “Om Jai Jagdish,” and “Pinjar".

Urmila announced her return to the screen back in 2022 with the web series “Tiwari.” Saurabh Varma's directorial will chronicle the journey of a woman named Kalki Tiwari (Urmila). She ends up being arrested for a crime she did not commit. After being released, she goes on a mission to find the man who had wrongfully framed her.

--IANS

pm/