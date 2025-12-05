Urmila Matondkar provides an insight into 'Miracle Man' Manish Malhotra's birthday celebration

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar joined ace designer Manish Malhotra during his birthday celebration on Thursday night, which was also attended by his family and close friends from the industry, including veteran actress Rekha and Janhvi Kapoor.

Sharing glimpses from the birthday celebration of “Miracle Man” Manish on social media, Urmila penned on her IG, "Classy, cosy n yet epic evening of celebrating the “Miracle Man” @manishmalhotra05 (Love-kissed, red heart, party face and glowing star emoji) (sic)."

The primary photo in the post included a selfie of Urmila with Manish, followed by a couple of group photos that had all the guests who became a part of the birthday celebration.

We could also see the 'Rangeela' actress posing with Rekha in one of the stills.

Urmila further went on to upload a video of Manish cutting his birthday cake.

The 'Pinjar' actress also congratulated Manish for "Gustaakh Ishq", saying that the project is proof that miracles can happen when one works towards them with dedication.

"Having produced a universally acclaimed movie, you have indeed proven that Miracles can happen if you persist, dream n work nonchalantly towards them", Urmila added.

Urmila also said that Manish never fails to inspire her with his positivity and warmth.

She penned, "Each time we meet you inspire me with your positivity, passion, generosity n warmth. May there be many more milestones on your name in the coming year!! Have a great one (Hugs, red hearts and glowing star emojis)."

Reacting to the lovely post, Manish commented, "Urmila my dearest thank you", followed by sparkling heart emojis.

Actress Sonam Kapoor also shared a photo with the designer on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday Manish".

Made under the direction of Vibhu Puri, "Gustaakh Ishq" reached the cinema halls on November 28.

Featuring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi in key roles, the film marks the debut of fashion designer Manish Malhotra as a film producer under his home banner Stage5 Production.

