Urmila Matondkar introduces her 'bestest winter essential'

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar has introduced her most favourite winter essential, her furry friend Romeo, who, according to her, is super sweet, cosy, and cuddlesome.

The 'Rangeela' actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted some adorable photos with her fur baby.

Dropping the pics on social media, Urmila wrote the caption, "Andddd…introducing my bestest ever Winter Essential as a Saturday Specia..Super sweet, Cosy n Cuddlesome mr….Romeo (Dog, red heart and star-struck emojis) (sic)."

"What are your thoughts on my cutie (Smiling Face With Hearts Emoji) Lemme know. Love n hugs to all of you (Red heart, hug, Halo, and Glowing star emojis," she added.

Adoring the furry friend of the 'Pinjar' actress, one of the netizens commented, "Aww Romeo is pure love! Your winter essential just became ours too (sic)"

Another one wrote, "Winter officially got warmer with Romeo’s cuteness! Such a sweetheart!"

Urmila has been keeping her social media game strong, updating the netizens about the various happenings in her personal and professional life.

On Friday, she provided another sneak peek into her winter mood while talking about her morning routine.

She revealed that her winter mornings are usually spent soaking in the sunshine with “cosy chairs, hot coffee and a warm cardigan.”

The 'Kaun?' actress took to her Instagram and posted a couple of images from a photoshoot. Posing in a chair, she was seen dressed in a teal-hued cardigan, along with white denim.

We could also see her holding a hot cup of Joe as she faced the camera.

“Winter morning be like…Morning sunshine, cosy chairs, hot coffee n warm cardigan. Have a cheerful day my lovelies (sic)," Urmila captioned the post.

Work-wise, Urmila’s 1995 blockbuster “Rangeela” is all set to return on the big screen once again. Commemorating three decades of release, the project will reach the cinema halls yet again on November 28.

--IANS

pm/