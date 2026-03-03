Urmila Matondkar celebrates Holi with her 'homies' Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha, Divya Dutta

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar celebrated the festival of Holi with her homies, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Divya Dutta, and designer Manish Malhotra, along with others.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the 'Pinjar' actress treated the netizens with some lovely photos from the wholesome Holi celebration.

Urmila captioned the post, "Happy Holi !!! (sic)", accompanied by several heart emojis in multiple colors.

Veteran couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar organised a Holi party for their close industry friends in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Going by the photos and other glimpses from the celebration, which have surfaced on social media, everyone was seen dancing their hearts out, soaked in colors. Most of those who attended the fun gathering were dressed in white attire, as has now almost become a norm.

We could also see Javed and Shabana putting colour on their friends as part of the celebration.

Shabana and Javed are known to include their loved ones in every occasion of their lives.

Recently, Shabana celebrated the birth anniversary of her father, the renowned poet Kaifi Azmi.

Among those who were a part of the gathering were her close friends Urmila, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Divya Dutta, and others.

The snippets from the evening featured the guests dancing to live music, joining Shabana and Javed as they tapped a foot with full enthusiasm.

Shifting our focus to Urmila, after staying away from the limelight for some time, she is all set to make a comeback with the nerve-chilling web series “Tiwari.”

Made under the direction of Saurabh Varma, the drama chronicles the journey of a woman named Kalki Tiwari (Played by Urmila), who has been released from prison after serving time for a crime that she did not commit. After getting out, she decides to take revenge from the man who had framed her.

