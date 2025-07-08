Upasana Kamineni Konidela reveals why she observes the Sai Baba Vrat religiously

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Successful entrepreneur and the wife of actor Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela has never shied away from sharing her religious side. She recently uploaded a video on her official Instagram handle, and revealed why she observes the Sai Baba Vrat so religiously.

Going through shlokas and mantras from a booklet by Athamma's Kitchen, Upasana shared an anecdote revealing how her faith led her to adopt this spiritual practice.

Upasana was heard saying, “I think everyone needs to find what they resonate with. For my husband (Ram Charan), it’s Ayyappa Swami; for me, it’s Sai Baba."

She revealed that ever since childhood she has seen her grandparents and parents having utmost faith in God - something that provided a very powerful grounding for her.

Upasana even shared a personal incident saying that when she was going through a very tough time at one point in her life and was a but shaken up, she was advised - "Why don’t you try the Sai Baba Vrat?".

“Things started changing when I began reading the story. I became more positive. People around me also started becoming more positive. These small changes helped me realize that I was becoming a better person. That’s why this Vrat means so much to me. If you’re at a roadblock, if things aren’t going your way, try some form of Vrat. I believe that faith heals more than anything in this world," she added.

Not only that, Upasana further urged her InstaFam to embrace spirituality and also consider observing fasts.

Dropping the clip on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, "Connecting with God is a way of connecting with yourself.

This Guru Purnima, I begin the Sai Baba Vrat and invite you all for this 9 weeks of spirituality & bliss with @athammaskitchen," along with a folded hand emoji.

--IANS

pm/