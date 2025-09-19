Unit of Sharwanand's upcoming film to shoot key racing scenes in ongoing schedule

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS)If sources in the industry are to be believed, the unit of director Abhilash Kankara's upcoming Telugu film, featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, will be shooting some key racing scenes in the film in the ongoing schedule in Hyderabad.

For the unaware, actor Sharwanand plays a bike racer in his upcoming film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Sharwa36.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the Sharwanand will be seen as a skilled motorcycle racer in the film, the shooting of which is now in its final stages.

Says a source, "The shooting of the film is currently going on in Hyderabad. Key scenes related to the race on Sharwanand and the team are being shot. These scenes are going to be the highlight of the film. He (Sharwanand) is going to impress audiences with stunts that will give viewers an adrenaline rush like never before."

Interestingly, the makers of the film on Friday released some brand new stills of actor Sharwanand much to the delight of his fans.

Malavika Nair has played the female lead in this film which will also feature well known character artistes Brahmaji and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vamsi and Pramod, this high-energy film is believed to be set against the backdrop of motocross racing. Sources say it is a thrilling story of a family that is spread over three generations and set against the exciting motocross backdrop of the 90s and early 2000s.

Cinematography for the film is by well known cameraman J Yuvraj. Music for the film has been scored by famed Tamil music director Ghibran. Anil Kumar P is the editor of the film, which has N Sandeep as its executive producer. Rajeevan is the production designer and A Panneerselvam is the art director.

--IANS

Mkr/