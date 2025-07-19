Unit of #Mega157 shoots duet song featuring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara in Kerala

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) The unit of director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited commercial comedy entertainer, #Mega157, featuring megastar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead, is now in the process of shooting some crucial scenes and a duet song featuring the lead actors in the scenic locations of Kerala.

Sources close to the unit said that the team is presently filming a lively and melodious montage song featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, and also some crucial scenes, in this schedule.

Set against the colourful backdrop of a wedding, the number exudes fun and celebration. The shoot of this ongoing schedule will be wrapped up by July 23, the sources add.

The production is moving at a swift and efficient pace, the sources claim and add that as teased in a recent promo, Chiranjeevi will be seen in a vintage, stylish avatar, adding a nostalgic charm to the film.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film has so far completed two schedules of shooting.

While the unit completed the first schedule in Hyderabad, it wrapped up the second schedule of the film in the beautiful hill station of Mussoorie in June this year. The Mussoorie schedule was planned for 10 days and the unit stuck to the schedule.

Now, the unit is in Kerala for the third schedule.

The film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

The film has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a huge blockbuster with his festival entertainer 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', is directing this film.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana.

The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.

