Uma Thurman speaks up on her resentment for on-screen violence despite starring in gory ‘Kill Bill’ movies

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Uma Thurman has spoken up about her relationship with on-screen violence, a hallmark of some of her most iconic roles.

Read More

Despite her enduring association with the stylized brutality of ‘Kill Bill: Volume 1’ and ‘Kill Bill: Volume 2’, the actress has made it clear that her personal sensibilities diverge from the genre she helped define, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told InStyle, “I actually don't particularly like violence. Some people really like it; I don't like it. When I see artful movement, I can enjoy violence and action because I'm blown away by it the way I would be if I saw an extraordinary dance performance”.

That perspective informed her decision to largely avoid action roles for nearly two decades. As she told the outlet, she developed a personal framework for evaluating such projects, asking whether the violence is “motivated”, “beautiful”, and “genuinely executed”.

As per ‘People’, it was only when a script met those criteria that she felt compelled to return. One such project is Pretty Lethal, a stylized thriller that blends ballet and horror.

The film, which also stars Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor, and Iris Apatow, follows ballerinas stranded in a remote inn after their bus breaks down on the way to an elite dance competition. The baroque motel turns out to be a house of horrors, with Uma Thurman’s character out for revenge as a former ballerina herself with what she describes only as “a unique physical disability”.

The actress described the film as tonally unconventional. “Not your everyday streaming Amazon premiere movie. I looked at it, and I was like, How are they going to market this? It's girly, and then it's wild. It's gruesome, funny, and powerful. It's so over the top, it's above the top”, she added.

--IANS

aa/