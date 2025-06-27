‘Udne Ki Aasha’ actor Kanwar Dhillon shares why he stays away from gossip on set

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Kanwar Dhillon, who is currently seen in the show ‘Udne Ki Aasha,’ revealed why he consciously distances himself from gossip on set.

Speaking about his approach to work, the actor stated, “When I’m on any set including Udne Ki Aasha — I come, do my job with complete dedication, and don’t get involved in gossip or unnecessary conversations. Friendships are great, but they’re not the goal. I maintain a good rapport with everyone and focus on my work.”

Dhillon ensures that any off-screen tension never interferes with his on-screen performance. “I’ve had co-actors who’ve been cold off-camera. But it never impacts my scenes. Even if I had to act in front of a wall, I’d bring the same intensity.”

Talking about competition in the industry, Kanwar mentioned, “I don’t entertain drama. I know my worth and what I bring to a show. Insecurity has never been part of my personality. I stay focused on my strengths and the character.”

Furthermore, Kanwar Dhillon believes that comedy requires precision and timing. On the sets of ‘Udne Ki Aasha,’ he often adds spontaneous lines or punches to enhance the scene, always keeping his co-actors in the loop to maintain a natural flow. At times, the team nails it in a single take. “Comedy is serious business. In Udne Ki Aasha, I often add punches or lines. I make sure to inform my co-actors before takes so that the scene feels organic. Sometimes, we even crack it in one go. I love playing pranks — not just on actors, but the director, DOP, and the whole unit! It keeps the set alive and playful,” he added.

Kanwar Dhillon currently stars as the lead character, Sachin Deshmukh, alongside Neha Harsora in Star Plus' family drama “Udne Ki Aasha.” He is also recognized for his performance in the popular show “Pandya Store.”

--IANS

ps/