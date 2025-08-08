'Udaipur Files' released amid tight security in Udaipur

Jaipur: The film 'Udaipur Files', based on the Kanhaiyalal murder case, was released on Friday in 4,500 screens across the country, including three in Udaipur -- Celebration Mall, Urban Square, and Lake City Mall. Each venue will host only one show, and police have been deployed in and around the malls to ensure security.

Kanhaiyalal’s sons -- Yash and Tarun Teli -- attended the screening while holding their father's picture in their hands. Yash stated that the movie portrays the brutal killing of his father by people with a terrorist mindset and urged the public to watch it.

The first show in Udaipur began at Urban Square Mall, followed by screenings at Celebration Mall at 6.05 p.m. and Lake City Mall at 7:35 p.m.

The film is directed by Bharat S. Srinate and produced by Amit Jani, featuring Vijay Raaz as Kanhaiyalal, alongside Rajneesh Duggal and Preeti Jhangiani in key roles.

Lecturer Pramod Kumar Bhati, present at the first show, said he had been waiting eagerly for the film’s release and hoped it would strengthen inter-community harmony.

Senior police officials, including SP Yogesh Goyal, ASP Umesh Ojha, and Sukher CI Ravindra Singh Charan, earlier inspected the venues. Security checks were intensified, with documents of all viewers being verified before entry.

The movie’s release followed a series of legal hurdles. Initially scheduled for July 11, the release was stalled after religious groups and an accused in the murder case, Mohammad Javed, filed petitions in the Delhi High Court.

On July 10, the court imposed an interim stay, directing the central government to review the film under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting later cleared the film, rejecting the objections.

On July 25, the Supreme Court allowed the release, but a fresh plea was filed in the Delhi High Court, which then directed the government to decide on its suitability.

A review committee approved the release. Filmmaker Amit Jani announced the date via social media, clarifying that the film’s purpose was to depict the incident, not to target any community.

With the controversy settled, Udaipur Files has finally reached audiences, drawing both public attention and a heavy security presence in its opening shows.

Udaipur Files is also trending on social media.

One Paras Verma on his X handle says, "Today's Plan #UdaipurFiles Go with family and watch this film and know how 'Kanhaiya Lal ji' was brutally murdered. How the voice of Hindus is suppressed and if the voice is not suppressed, then they are murdered. My ticket is booked, and yours?"

