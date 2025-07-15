Twins Surabhi and Samriddhi say competing separately in ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ will be a new challenge

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Twins Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra shared that competing separately for the first time in ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ will be a new and exciting challenge.

The sister duo expressed that this new challenge will test and teach them in unexpected ways. Speaking about the show, Surabhi stated, “I’ve always lived life in the fast lane—surrounded by packed schedules, and the constant buzz of city living. My world has revolved around different shift routines, shoot, and the need to always stay connected. So when Chhoriyan Chali Gaon came my way, I was both excited and nervous about leaving that behind. Living in a village without the usual gadgets, Wi-Fi, or the city’s energy will be a big shift, but that’s exactly what drew me in.”

Talking about competing separately, she added, “What makes it even more special is doing this with my twin sister—we’ve always supported each other, but this experience will test and teach us in new ways. I see this show as a pause button—an opportunity to reflect, reconnect, and experience something completely real.”

Samriddhi expressed, “We often talk about stepping outside our comfort zones—but Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is my chance to actually live that truth. I’ve grown up in a world that’s fast-paced, screen-led, and built around validation. This show is more than a new setting—it’s a complete mindset shift. It forces you to slow down, look inward, and truly adapt.”

“I know the journey won’t be easy—but I’m not here for easy, I’m here for real. Having my twin sister by my side means we’ll be discovering new sides of ourselves together. I’m excited for the unexpected moments, the simple routines, and everything this journey will teach us. I’m really looking forward to the experience.”

Zee TV’s upcoming one-of-a-kind reality show titled “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon,” aims to bridge the divide between urban and rural India by following the journey of 11 independent women who step away from the comforts of city life. Over the course of more than 60 days, they will immerse themselves in the challenges and simplicity of rural living in a traditional Indian village.

The forthcoming rural setting reality show will be hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

