Twinkle Khanna reveals how she survived without ‘filters’ with Aamir and Salman

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Former actress and author Twinkle Khanna took a trip down memory lane as she shared an unfiltered throwback moment with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Reminiscing about a simpler time, she joked about how they all once survived without filters, stylists, or social media managers. With her witty caption, Twinkle also built excitement for the premiere of her latest talk show “Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle” teasing whether the superstar duo managed to survive the show’s very first episode.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Mela’ actress shared two images—one with Salman Khan and the other with Aamir Khan—and captioned it “Here’s proof that once upon a time, all of us survived without filters, stylists, or social media managers :) Tune in tomorrow to see if @beingSalmankhan and #AamirKhan survived the first episode of #TwoMuch on @primevideoin.”

Twinkle’s photo with Salman dates back to their shooting days for “Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.” The Mrs. Funnybones had worked with Aamir in the 2000 release “Mela.”

Interestingly, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are ready to take everyone on a nostalgic ride as they open up about their enduring friendship, sharing untold stories on the premiere episode of “Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.” Earlier, the makers dropped a promo that instantly grabbed attention, particularly the moments with Salman and Aamir sharing the couch. The highlight came when Twinkle playfully teased Salman about his “stuck expression,” prompting the ‘Tiger 3’ star to take a witty dig at himself, saying he is still surviving on just three expressions. His quip left Kajol, Twinkle, and Aamir in fits of laughter.

Prime Video’s latest talk show, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, premieres on September 25 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The new episode will drop every Thursday.

