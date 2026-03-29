Twinkle Khanna praises Gen Z’s ‘fresh vision’, says it’s worth listening to them

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently shared her admiration for Gen Z, highlighting their clarity and forward-thinking mindset.

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The former actress who was present at a fashion event, while interacting with the media, said, “I love their energy. And I feel that we keep saying things randomly about Gen Z, but they have a drive, they have an idea, they have a vision of the world which is so different and fresh from ours, that it’s worth listening to what they have to say.”

Talking about her professional front, Twinkle made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995 was one of the most favourite stars of the younger generation of audiences back then.

In Bollywood, she was last seen in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega in 2001.

It was on the sets of International Khiladi in 1999 where she and Akshay reportedly fell in love, before tying the knot on January 17, 2001.

Daughter of India’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna and actor Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle, is a mother to Aarav aged 22, who belongs to Gen Z, and Nitara aged, who is a part of the Gen Alpha.

The author and interior designer was last seen on television with Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, co-hosted with actress Kajol, which received mixed reviews for its hosting style.

Beyond acting, the Mela actress has carved a strong identity as a bestselling author and columnist.

While Twinkle stepped away from acting years ago, her husband Akshay Kumar continues to dominate the entertainment industry with a packed slate.

He is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla which is set to release in April 10, 2026

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Mamitha Baiju and veteran star Asrani.

The film also marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar with filmmaker Priyadarshan.

–IANS

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