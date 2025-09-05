TV’s Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia shares major throwback – BTS video of Ramayan

Mumbai Sep 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress and television Sita, aka Dipika Chikhlia, took a trip down memory lane. The actress shared a BTS video straight from the shoot of her epic mythological show Ramayan, by Ramanand Sagar.

Sharing the video, Dipika asked her viewers if they could recognise anybody from the video. For the uninitiated, Ramayan remains one of the most iconic television shows of all time. The cast of the show immediately after the show's airing went on to receive massive fan followings and great success. The show starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravan, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Dipika Chikhlia as Sita.

The serial aired in 1987, ran for a year and went off air in 1988 on Doordarshan. The show that aired every Sunday would bring streets to a standstill back in the day, every Sunday, as viewers would flock to TV sets that were rare in the 80s era. In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the show Ramayan was retelecast on Doordarshan and ran for over two months.

Talking about Dipika Chikhlia, the actress post Ramayan went on to work in Hindi and regional films like “Rupaye Dus Karod” and “Ghar Ka Chiraag”. Dipika later went on to join politics and became a Member of Parliament from Vadodara in 1991. She was also seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala that also starred Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. A few days ago, on August 31, Ramanand Sagar's son, veteran producer, cinematographer and director Prem Sagar, passed away at his residence in Mumbai on August 31, aged 81.

His grieving son Shiv Sagar said that “an entire era has gone. Remembering his father, producer Shiv Sagar informed, “He was diagnosed with colon cancer a month ago and was undergoing treatment. He returned home on Saturday and passed away peacefully on Sunday, 31st August, on the 5th day of the Ganesh festival; also, it was Radha Ashtami, making it doubly special.

