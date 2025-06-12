TV celebs Rupali Ganguly, Karan Tacker, Karan Kundrra & others devastated by Air India crash

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Along with the entire nation, the television industry is also devastated by the Air India plane crash, which had 242 people on board, including passengers and staff.

'Anupamaa' actress Rupali Ganguly took to her X handle and wrote, "The visuals of the plane crash in Ahmedabad are heart-wrenching, a heartfelt prayer for the safety of all passengers & Crew members."

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Eijaz Khan shared, "There are no right words to express ones grief and shock at this time. My heartfelt condolences to everyone who lost a loved one and prayers that we find more survivors. Do check on people affected by this tragedy if possible."

Singer Rahul Vaidya penned on his Instagram stories, "Have no words for the Air India Crash.. It's made me go numb. Worst aviation disasters. Om shanti."

Influencer and actress Jannat Zubair wrote, "What happened in Ahmedabad today is just devastating. A plane full of people...gone within minutes. It's hard to even put into words how heavy this feels. Thinking of every life lost, and every family left behind. This really broke something inside today."

Karan Tacker expressed, "Devastated to learn about the tragic crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Arjan Bajwa mentioned, "Shocked and saddened by the crashing of #airIndia flight 171 today. Prayers for the people involved in the horrific accident."

Karan Kundrra's post read, "Very shocking news that such a tragedy has occured.. I really wish and pray that some miracle happens and there are survivors who come out safe! My deep sympathies with the family of everyone on board."

Air India Flight AI171 which was headed from Ahmedabad to London crashed near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport soon after taking off.

Those injured have been taken to the nearest hospitals.

An investigation is also underway to find out the reason for the unfortunate incident.

