TV actress Rinku Dhawan meets Ranbir Kapoor: A genuinely humble person

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Television actress Rinku Dhawan has heaped praise on Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, calling him one of the most grounded personalities in the industry.

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Rinku took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself meeting Ranbir. In the images, the actress is seen talking to the star and shaking hands with him.

She expressed her admiration for the actor, fondly referring to him as “RK,” and highlighted his genuine nature. She also shared that despite his stature and success, the star carries himself with remarkable humility.

The television actress wrote in the caption: “Ranbir Kapoor aka fondly known as RK. A genuinely humble person humbles himself even before those who should be humbled by his presence.”

Talking about Rinku, she started her career in 1990s when she was spotted by Gufi Paintal with the short TV series Kanoon. She was also a part of Swabhimaan, where she played the role of Neetu Malhotra.

Later, she went on to play a lot of roles in her career, a few of the negative ones. For the role of Tai in the show Yeh Vada Raha, she went bald to play the role. The actress was married to actor Kiran Karmarkar. The two tied the knot while shooting for Balaji’s Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s “Ramayana”, which features a galaxy of stars. Ranbir will be seen in the role of Lord Ram, Yash essaying Raavan, and actress Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita.

Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan will play Jatayu, and Lara Dutt will be seen as Kaikeyi.

Two music titans, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, are joining forces for the film.

‘Ramayana’ is a two-part live-action cinematic universe being reimagined on the scale of the biggest tentpoles produced to date.

The film also features Hollywood’s top stunt directors Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa), choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons.

‘Ramayana’ is being filmed for IMAX and will be released worldwide, with Part 1 releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

--IANS

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