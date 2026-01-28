‘Tumbbad’ director Rahi Anil Barve speaks up on the issue of credit stealing in the industry

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Director Rahi Anil Barve, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Mayasabha’, has spoken up on the issue of stealing credits in the industry.

The director recently spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that the issue is very much a part of the industry, and has made his peace with it.

He told IANS, “It’s how the world works. This thing is not limited to just the film industry, it happens in many other sectors. I have lived with it, and made my peace with it. Nothing that I say can change the world. So, the peace lies in accepting it, and moving on”.

Meanwhile, ‘Mayasabha’ marks his return to the big screen 8 years after his cult-classic ‘Tumbbad’, which opened new avenues of horror in India.

The film stars Jaaved Jaaferi in an intriguing role. The film centres on Parmeshwar Khanna (played by Jaaved Jaaferi), who is a disgraced, reclusive producer who lives inside a crumbling, abandoned theatre with his mentally unstable son. Local lore claims that 40 kg of 24-carat gold biscuits were hidden within the building decades ago and never recovered. When two outsiders enter the theatre to verify the rumour and hunt for the treasure, they find themselves trapped in a claustrophobic maze of secrets.

What follows is a tense cat-and-mouse pursuit, where paranoia and fixation steadily replace reason, and the search for wealth turns into an exploration of obsession and existential despair. The film features a background score by Sagar Desai, with Kuldeep Mamania handling cinematography and Aasif Pathan overseeing editing.

The film is set to release on January 30, 2026.

