Tulsi Kumar and Manan Bhardwaj’s new track ‘Bheegne De’ captures intimacy with soulful simplicity

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Singer Tulsi Kumar has teamed up with composer Manan Bhardwaj for their latest romantic single, “Bheegne De,” a soulful track that explores themes of love, longing, and emotional vulnerability.

Featuring Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel in the lead, the music video unfolds like a visual symphony of tender, deeply felt emotions and quiet intimacy. Tulsi Kumar took to Instagram to share the song and wrote, “From my heart to yours, #BheegneDe is now streaming everywhere. Hope it brings a little extra love and rain into your lives.”

Speaking about the song, Tulsi shared, “Working with Manan on Bheegne De has been a truly collaborative and enriching experience. The song itself is inherently gentle and profoundly deep. Manan's nuanced composition created a space where every subtlety held significant meaning, making it feel like stepping into a calm, unhurried moment. My approach to singing this track was about embracing that gentle intensity and allowing the emotion to flow freely.”

Manan Bhardwaj added, “When I envisioned and composed Bheegne De, my goal was to create a track that communicates profound intimacy through gentle emotion and a sense of calm. The layering of subtle elements in the music was crucial to achieve that. Hearing Tulsi's voice breathe life into this composition was truly remarkable; she instinctively grasped the exact emotional landscape I aimed for, and her rendition perfectly captured the understated depth we wanted the song to convey.”

“Bheegne De,” written and composed by Manan Bhardwaj, is directed by Arif Khan. Set in a peaceful mountain town, the song is now available across all music platforms.

Tulsi Kumar had earlier collaborated with Tanishk Bagchi for their latest high-octane dance track, “Pabbi.” The singer had revealed she aimed to craft a high-impact number—one that grabs the listener's attention from the very first beat. Describing the song as bold, energetic, and irresistibly catchy, Tulsi emphasized its dance-worthy appeal. She also praised Jasmin Bhasin for her dynamic screen presence in the music video and credited Tanishk Bagchi for perfectly capturing the song’s vibrant mood. The singer admitted she couldn’t resist moving to the beat the moment she first heard it.

--IANS

ps/