Trupti Bhoir speaks on the mission of abolishing bride slavery practices

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Trupti Bhoir, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Paro’, has said that she resonates strongly with the mission to abolish bride slavery practices. The poster of the film also shows the actress in her character, holding the price tag, “Bride on sale, 8000” as she stands amongst a group of livestock.

‘Paro’ is a film on bride slavery, and also stars Taha Shah Badussha of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ fame. The film poster showcases an intense yet heartbreaking connotation on issues related to patriarchy in Indian society.

Talking about her experience with Paro, Trupti said, “This journey has been a roller coaster ride because I have done everything in my power to achieve a sense of awakening amongst audiences not only in India but worldwide too. For me, the mission to abolish bride slavery practices, as a woman, is significant. It’s my responsibility, to say the least”.

To this the national winning director and fellow writer of the movie, Gajendra Ahire said, “It’s surprising to still see urban areas having no knowledge about the degree of pain women in general go through, let alone those based in small parts of India. This film is made with the intent and vision to create a change, and make conversations happen”.

The film’s poster was unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival Last year.

‘Paro’ is a film that delves into a world of agony, and justice with a purpose to transform lives of ordinary people. The movie is written by Gajendra Ahire and Trupti Bhoir. Gajendra Ahire has directed too. The film is produced by Sandesh Sharda and Trupti Bhoir.

