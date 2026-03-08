Trisha Krishnan responds to remarks made about her during an event

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Trisha Krishnan garnered a lot of eyeballs as she recently arrived alongside actor and politician Vijay Thalapathy at a reception ceremony.

After glimpses of Trisha and Vijay together from the event made it to social media, filmmaker and actor R Parthiban commented on the situation.

Now, Trisha has shared a social media post, which might be her indirect address to the matter.

While she did not take any names or specify which event she was exactly talking about, Trisha called out the “stupidity” of the individual involved.

Explaining how her name and image were used at a recent event, she wrote on her social media handles, “I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant. (sic)”.

Criticising the unnecessary remarks made about her, she went on to add, “A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”

Trisha's recent post might have come in response to the comments made by Parthiban during an award ceremony. When asked to speak about actors he had worked with, he was shown Trisha’s picture, and reacting to it, he made a remark referring to her role as Kundavai, saying, “This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out.”

It all began when Vijay and Trisha attended a reception together soon after Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce.

During the reception, Trisha and Vijay walked up to the stage together to congratulate the newlyweds and even posed for photographs together. Not just that, they were also seen leaving the venue around the same time.

