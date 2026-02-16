Trisha: Disrespect should and always will be called out!

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) Reacting to a distasteful comment made about her by state Bharathiya Janata Party President Nainar Nagendran, actress Trisha on Monday issued a communique through her lawyer to clarify her political stand, even as she said that "Disrespect should and always will be called out."

Trisha took to her Instagram page to post the communique issued by her lawyer on her behalf and wrote, "Disrespect should and always will be called out."

The lawyer Nithyaesh Natraj, in the communique, made it clear that Trisha "never expected that such distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State's political space."

Trisha, he said, had made it clear that she was not affiliated to any political party nor did she intend to be in the future. "As my client had continuously maintained in the past, she has always taken a neutral stand when it comes to politics," the lawyer pointed out.

The lawyer further explained that Trisha had expressed her wish to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment.

"Further and most importantly, it is common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse," the lawyer pointed out.

The communique ended with the lawyer requesting that Trisha's name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her.

Controversy erupted when Nainar Nagendran hit out at actor-turned-politician Vijay after his Salem rally, saying, the actor should focus on his family and "come out of actor Trisha". The senior politician made the statement looking to highlight Vijay's inexperience in politics.

Nainar Nagendran's statement came in for severe condemnation from various quarters including the DMK.

