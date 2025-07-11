Triptii Dimri opens up on her experience of working with Shazia Iqbal in ‘Dhadak 2’

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Triptii Dimri, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Dhadak 2’, has shared her experience of working with director Shazia Iqbal in the film.

The actress attended the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on Friday, and delved deep into her acting journey and talked about choosing characters that challenge her as an actor. She also shared insights about playing an emotionally intense role in the upcoming film, setting the tone for its release.

The actress said, "When I started my acting career, I had wished to be a part of certain kinds of films, and I have been a part of those films”.

She further mentioned, “‘Dhadak 2’ is not a usual story, in fact, it is special beyond measure. It was quite challenging to play the part. I have always desired to play such kind of characters that could challenge me as an actor, so the thrill of acting continues. And I feel that was justified in ‘Dhadak 2’. We are quite proud of this film, and the audiences will realize this once they watch it in theatres”.

The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, and sees the two actors fighting casteism to save love. It also highlights the themes of identity, power dynamics, and the painful emotional cost of love. With Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri steps into a more mature role, throwing light on the reality of identity and power, making Dhadak 2 a unique watch than usual.

The film touches upon the subject of discrimination against people belonging to the oppressed castes. and marks the second instalment of ‘Dhadak’ franchise which served as the debut vehicle of actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra & Pragati Deshmukh, ‘Dhadak 2’ is set to release in theatres on August 1, 2025.

