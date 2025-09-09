‘Tridev’ actress Sonam knew something was not right with her son the moment he was born: A mother’s intuition

Mumbai: Actress Sonam, who is known for ‘Tridev’ and ‘Vishwatma’, has said that something was not right with her son, Gaurav Rai, the moment he was born.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of herself with her newborn son.

She also penned a long note in the caption, reflecting on her journey as the mother of a special child. She wrote, “A mother at 20. This picture was taken the day my son was born. I dunno why or how the day my child was born I knew something was not right with him”.

She further mentioned, “Call it a mother’s intuition. little did I know my life would change forever. Nonetheless now looking back at all my struggles, I learnt a few things for good or greater good. One, never judge anyone. Two, never pity yourself. Three, never stop loving. Four, never stop being kind to yourself & others. Lastly, live one day at a time added with one, two, three & four of the above”.

Sonam was married to producer-director Rajiv Rai, with whom she worked on ‘Tridev’ and ‘Vishwatma’. Their son was diagnosed with autism at an early age. In 1997, the couple left India for the UK after a failed attempt to kill him by hitmen believed to be working for the Mumbai underworld leader Abu Salem.

Earlier, the actress spoke about the stigma of raising an autistic child in the conservative society of the 1900s. She had shared that she would come home from parties or social gatherings and invariably start crying non-stop all alone in the bathroom after her son was fast asleep. She called it an extremely tough journey during which she used to hug her son and sleep.

Sonam and Rajiv initially lived in Los Angeles and then settled in Europe. However, the marriage deteriorated, and they got divorced officially in 2016 after 25 years.

--IANS