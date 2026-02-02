Travis Scott references Kylie Jenner in new track

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Rapper Travis Scott can’t seem to move on even after three years of his split from Kylie Jenner. The reality star is still cropping up in Travis Scott’s art.

The 34-year-old rapper seemingly referenced Kylie, 28, in a verse on one of Don Toliver’s new songs, ‘Rosary’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

More specifically, he appeared to nod to her implant size, which she made headlines for revealing last summer.

“She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest (Scott, Yeah). Forty-four five C, the way they sit, I need to test (Straight up)”, Scott raps on the track, which was released on Toliver’s album ‘OCTANE’.

As per ‘Female First UK’, if the number-letter combination sounds familiar, it’s because Kylie Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son, Aire, 4, with the rapper, unveiled it as part of the exact order she gave her cosmetic surgeon to achieve the look she wanted for her breasts.

Kylie Jenner shared the order in a TikTok comment back in June 2025 after a fan addressed the star directly in a TikTok video, stating that the beauty mogul has “got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a b*** job”.

"It’s like the most perfect natural looking b*** job ever. They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants, if they are implants or if you had fat transfer, to me, it is perfection”, the fan said of the reality star’s procedure, adding that “that is what I aspire mine to look like”.

Prior to the headline-making reveal, Kylie Jenner had been quiet about her b*** job, though she did reveal on a 2023 episode of ‘The Kardashians’ that she had gotten her "breasts done" prior to welcoming her and Scott’s first child, daughter Stormi, back in 2018.

