Travis Scott brings daughter Stormi on stage during Tokyo concert

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (IANS) American rapper Travis Scott surprised his fans during his live show in Tokyo as he brought his daughter Stormi on stage.

During the concert, Scott, 34, brought Stormi, 7, out onstage during a performance of his 2023 track ‘Thank God’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The little girl was seen smiling and dancing with her dad as she sported a graphic T-shirt, fur coat and brightly colored braided hair, as well as headphones to protect her ears from the loud music and screaming crowd at Tokorozawa's Belluna Dome.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Scott also held the microphone up for Stormi as she performed her line as it appeared on ‘Thank God’, saying, "That's right, Daddy”, as her dad rapped, "Storm's a minor but you know she livin' major”, according to videos taken by fans at the show. The rapper then prompted the crowd to "give it up" for his daughter, as the audience cheered.

Also during the Tokyo concert on Saturday, Scott brought out Kanye West, who walked onstage wearing a mask before revealing his identity to some cheers from the crowd, according to fan videos.

The two rappers could be seen joking together before performing West's 2004 track ‘Through the Wire’, as well as a few other songs. Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed Stormi in February 2018, and Jenner, 28, later gave birth to their son, Aire, in February 2022.

The rapper has been candid about his love for being a dad in the past, and often shares footage of his kids on social media. In April, Scott gave Stormi a sweet shout-out while performing his headlining set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. At one point during his set, Scott called out his daughter's name, as seen in video footage shared online.

--IANS

aa/