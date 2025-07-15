Travis Scott adds Mumbai show to India leg of his Circus Maximus World Tour 2025

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) American rapper Travis Scott, who is heading to India for his maiden tour, has added another show to his line-up in the country. After his India debut performance in New Delhi, he will take to the stage in Mumbai.

While his New Delhi show is scheduled to be held on October 18, 2025, the Mumbai show will be held a month later on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Tickets for Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour 2025 - Mumbai are set to go live on July 19, 2025 at 12:00 pm on BookMyShow. For crowd management and safety reasons, attendees under 16 years are strictly not allowed in the Fan Pit Ground Standing and Silver Ground standing ticket categories.

The American rapper has had five number-one hits on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, along with a total of over one hundred charting songs. He is one of the best selling rappers of all time, and boasts of ten Grammy Award nominations.

He has won a Latin Grammy Award, Billboard Music Award, MTV Video Music Award, and several BET Hip Hop Awards. His musical style has been described as a "blend between traditional hip-hop and lo-fi" and often characterized as "ambient," with a heavily appraised influence from rappers Kanye West and Kid Cudi.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, in collaboration with Live Nation, the limited global run of the tour will span six countries, kicking off on Saturday, October 11 in Johannesburg, South Africa at FNB Stadium, before continuing with additional stops in New Delhi, India; Seoul, Korea; Sanya, Hainan, China; Tokyo, Japan; Abu Dhabi, UAE and Mumbai, India.

The Circus Maximus World Tour originally kicked off in October 2023 and included 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024. The tour concluded as the highest grossing rap tour in history with $209.3 million and 1.7 million tickets sold.

--IANS

aa/