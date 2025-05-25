‘Trance of Kuberaa’ offers peek into morally grey world of Nagarjuna and Dhanush-starrer ‘Kuberaa’

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) The video asset from the upcoming multi-starrer film ‘Kuberaa’ was unveiled on Sunday. The video teaser promises a solid soundscape composed by the National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).

The video, titled ‘Trance of Kuberaa’, hooks the viewers, sending them in a hypnotic descent into a world where ambition knows no limits, and power comes at a price. It also paints the morally grey universe of the film in broad strokes, the finer details waiting to be unraveled on the silver screen.

The film marks the coming together of three National Award-winning artists, Dhanush, director Sekhar Kammula, and music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) along with the Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Speaking about the world of ‘Kuberaa’, director Sekhar Kammula shared, “There’s a voice within that whispers, even if you’re alone and powerless, you must stand against the whole world. That’s the spirit of ‘Kuberaa’”.

Dhanush appears in a rugged look in the special video. At the heart of this teaser is DSP’s track ‘Meri Meri Meri Ye Duniya Saari’, penned by Raqueeb Alam and sung by Hemachandra Vedala, with dynamic vocal layers from S.P. Abhishek, Shenbagaraj, Saisharan, Shridhar Ramesh, and Bharath K Rajesh. It perfectly mirrors the film’s high-stakes, morally ambiguous world.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, hinting at their crucial roles in this intricate power play.

With Dhanush delivering unfiltered intensity, Sekhar Kammula helming a story where ambition collides with conscience, and DSP setting a searing musical tone, this pan-Indian thriller is poised to redefine the action-drama genre.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, ‘Kuberaa’ is mounted on an epic scale and will release in five languages, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

--IANS

aa/