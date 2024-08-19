Trailer of Vijay Varma's 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' out now

Mumbai: The trailer of Vijay Varma-starrer series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' is now out for the audience.

Vijay is seen as a pilot in the film.

As per the makers, the "six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board."

IC-814 was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft carrying about 180 passengers remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was re-fuelled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 2000.



It is adapted from the book "Flight Into Fear" by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.

On what audience can expect from the show, Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India said, "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a

gripping tale that chronicles one of the longest hijackings in Indian history, offering a real account of a colossal international crisis.

Directed by the master filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, known for his gritty and realistic cinema, the series doesn't just recount the events; it immerses you in the emotional whirlwind of a nation gripped by fear, hope, and desperation. The powerful storytelling, combined with stunning visual effects and heart-stopping performances by a stellar cast, makes this a must-watch."

Arvind Swami, Dia Mirza, Pooja Gor, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Anupam Tripathi, Kanwaljeet Singh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sushant Singh, Aditya Srivastava, Rajeev Thakur and Yashpal Sharma are also a part of the show.

'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' will be out on Netflix on August 29.

