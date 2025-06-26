Trailer of Siddharth's gripping family drama '3BHK' released

Chennai, June 26 (IANS) The makers of director Sri Ganesh's gripping family drama, '3BHK', featuring actor Siddharth in the lead, on Thursday released the official trailer of the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Shanthi Talkies, the production house producing the film, shared the link to the trailer of the film on YouTube on its X timeline and said, "#3BHKTrailer OUT NOW!!! Unga karuthu therinjika aavala irrukom (We are eager to know your opinion!). #3BHK #3BHKfromJULY4"

Produced by Arun Vishwa under the Shanthi Talkies banner, the film has been directed by Sri Ganesh, best known for his gripping investigative thriller '8 Thottakkal'. The bilingual film, which has been made in Tamil and Telugu, also features Sarathkumar, Devayani, Meetha Raghunath and Yogi Babu in key roles.

The trailer shows the struggles a middle-class family man has to undergo for him to own a house of his own. Sarath Kumar plays the character of Vasudevan, a responsible and hardworking dad who wants to give his family a place to call their own home. Vasudevan, like most people, believes a home to be a symbol of respect.

Despite a lot of humiliation and tribulations, Vasudevan is unable to realise his dream of owning a house. Vasudevan's hope lies in his son, Prabhu (Siddharth), who he believes will succeed, where he failed. The family's huge expectations weigh in on Prabhu, who, despite his best efforts, is unable to excel in studies. However, Prabhu, like most boys in Indian society, has a never-say-die attitude. Despite facing consistent failures, he keeps working towards his goals.

Vasudevan's strength lies in his family, comprising his son, daughter (played by Meetha Raghunath) and wife (Devyani), all of whom do what they can to help Vasudevan realise his dream.

Amrit Ramnath has scored music for this film, which promises to be an inspiring story. Dinesh Krishnan B and Jithin Stanislaus are the cinematographers for this film, which has editing by Ganesh Shiva.

The family entertainer, the story idea for which came from Aravindh Sachidanandam,is slated to hit screens worldwide on July 4 this year.

