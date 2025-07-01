Trailer of Nithiin's 'Thammudu' released

Chennai, July 1 (IANS) The makers of director Sriram Venu's emotional action drama 'Thammudu', featuring actor Nithiin in the lead, on Tuesday released a gripping, action-filled trailer of the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to share the link of the released trailer. It wrote, "A SURREAL BATTLE FOR SURVIVAL. Experience the blasting and adrenaline-pumping #VibeOfThammudu. #Thammudu Release Trailer."

While a teaser that was released earlier this year dropped hints about the plot of the film, the newly released trailer gives proper details of the plot.

The trailer shows that the film revolves around the promise a brother has made to his sister that he will be there for her when she faces a problem, irrespective of its time or magnitude.

Laya, who plays the character of Jhansi Kiranmayee in the film, is Nithin's sister in the film. Nithin's character has lost his mother at a young age. He has great affection for his sister, who has taken on the role of both mother and father to him. The trailer goes on to show his sister being subjected to torture and it gives away the fact that Nithiin has made a promise to her that he will always be there for her. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the character of the antagonist, who says, "There are some who believe in creation and some who believe in destruction. I believe in the creation that comes out of destruction."

The film, which releases on July 4, has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for several reasons. One of the reasons is that it will mark the comeback of actress Laya to the big screen. It may be recalled that the actress had completed dubbing for her portions in the film recently.

A teaser released by the makers last month had given away the fact that Nithiin plays a trained archer in this film and that the story of the film happens in a place called Ambaragodugu. The place is unique as there is only way to either enter or get out of it. The place seems to be filled with grim looking characters and it is evident that one cannot set foot outside the region, once one enters it.

Meanwhile, the teaser gives the impression that Nithiin's sister and her young child are trapped in this place and that those concerned for the safety of Nithiin urge him to get away from it, as far as possible.

The teaser ends with a punchline from Nithiin. "You are considered dead even if you are alive if you can't keep up your word. You are considered alive even if you are dead when you keep your promise."

Apart from Nithiin and Laya, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, Saurabh Sachdeva, Swasika, Hari Teja, Srikanth Iyyengar, Temper Vamshi, Chammak Chandra and Varsha Bollamma among others.

The film, which has been produced by Raju - Shirish, has music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by K.V Guhan, Sameer Reddy and Setu. Editing for the film is by Sh Prawin Pudi and art direction is by G M Sekhar.

Vikram Mor, Real Satish, Ravi Verma and Ram Krishan have worked as the stunt choreographers of this film.

