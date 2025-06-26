Trailer of Naveen Chandra's gripping crime thriller 'Show Time' released

Chennai, June 26(IANS) The makers of director Madhan Dakshinamurthy's upcoming crime thriller 'Show Time', featuring actor Naveen Chandra in the lead, on Thursday released the eagerly awaited trailer of the film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the link to the film's trailer, Naveen Chandra wrote,"An unforgettable journey with director @aruvimadhan_official. His passion, patience, and commitment to the craft made this film truly special. Every frame was a result of relentless dedication and deep love for storytelling. Can’t wait for you all to experience it on the big screen! Releasing in theatres on July 04. Trailer is out now..."

The trailer begins with Naveen Chandra, a trainer, bringing V K Naresh, a lawyer, to his home. Naveen then tells V K Naresh that a man in his house is dead. Naveen explains that the man who has died tried to snatch his daughter's chain and that his efforts to restrain the chain snatcher from getting away resulted in his death. V K Naresh initially refuses to buy the story and thinks the guy is acting. However, he realises what Naveen is saying is true and is horrified. Meanwhile, the trailer shows Naveen Chandra having a run in with cops who pay a visit to his place...

The film, which features Naveen Chandra and Kamakshi Bhaskarla in the lead, also features V K Naresh and Raja Ravindra in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has music by Sekhar Chandra and dialogues by Srinivas Gavireddy. Cinematography for the film is by T Vinod Raja while editing is by Sarath Kumar and production design by Supriya Bettepati.

The movie, which has been produced by Kishore Garikipati under the banner of SkyLine Movies, has been scheduled for a worldwide release on July 4 this year.

--IANS

mkr/