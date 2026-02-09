Tovino Thomas says Riya Shibu's character is the heart of 'Athiradi'

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) The makers of director Arun Anirudhan's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Athiradi', featuring actors Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead, have now released the first look poster of actress Riya Shibu's character in the film and revealed that she plays a character called Swathy R Krishna in the film.

Tovino Thomas, who shared the first look poster of the actress on his social media timelines, wrote, "Vibe check, Passed. Meet the heart of ATHIRADI. #riyashibu #athiradi #CharacterReveal. A film directed by Arun Anirudhan, produced by Dr. Ananthu S & Basil Joseph, under the banners of @basiljosephentertainment & @dr.ananthu.entertainments. Releasing May 14th, 2026."

It may be recalled that last month, the makers of the film had announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Actor Tovino Thomas had taken to his X timeline to share a video clip released by the makers that showed the entire unit form the words "Pack Up" and wrote, "#Athiradi pack up!! See you in theatres!"

'Athiradi' has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs as it will be the first film to bring together Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan on screen.

A teaser released by the makers some days ago opens with the introduction of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s character. It is followed by the introduction of the characters of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas. The teaser hints at 'Athiradi' being a mass action entertainer. The punchline, of the teaser, gives the impression that the team is gearing up to deliver a power-packed theatrical experience. The teaser also indicates that the trio will portray distinctly different characters, both in appearance and personality.

The film is being produced by actor Basil Joseph's production house Basil Joseph Entertainments along with Doctor Ananthu Entertainments.

'Athiradi', which is being made as a complete entertainer, is being directed by debutant filmmaker Arun Anirudhan, who was one of the screenwriters of the first Malayalam superhero film, 'Minnal Murali', which was directed by Basil Joseph.

The script has been co-written by Paulson Skaria and Arun Anirudhan. The film’s co-producers are Sameer Thahir and Tovino Thomas. After 'Minnal Murali', 'Athiradi' will mark the reunion of Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Sameer Thahir, and Arun Anirudhan.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Samuel Henry and music by Vishnu Vijay. Editing for the film is by Chaman Chacko while costume design is by Mashar Hamsa.

