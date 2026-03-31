Tovino Thomas on braving the middle-east conflict and releasing 'Pallichattambi': We don't know when this war will end! (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) Actor Tovino Thomas, who is fast emerging as one of the top stars of the south, has now disclosed to IANS as to why the makers of his eagerly awaited period action film 'Pallichattambi' have chosen to release their film on the date they originally announced even as the makers of several other big Malayalam films are postponing their films' releases in the wake of the ongoing conflict in the Gulf.

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Talking exclusively to IANS, Tovino Thomas said, "This war scenario is very concerning. More than our movie's release, more than whether our movie will collect or not, I am concerned about the people who are living there. So, people come first, then comes cinema. Cinema is just an entertainment medium. It's never above people. So, personally, my concern is about my friends and family who are living abroad in the Middle East. I constantly keep on checking with them."

He then went on to say, "We all know that this war started almost 20 days back. And during the first few days, we thought that like the last time, it will get settled in a few days. So, we had announced the release date of 'Pallichattambi' as April 9 a long while back."

He continued, "However, another unlucky factor that happened was the elections. Lots of elections are happening during that particular time on April 9. So, we had to push it(the release) by one more day -- to April 10. So, a lot of money is invested in this. And we don't know when this war will end. Till date, we haven't got any idea. Today also when I talk to my friends in the Middle Eastern countries, they are still living in that uncertainty."

The actor pointed out that this was a tricky situation to be in and said, "So, as far as I am concerned, as an actor who has always been a team player, I will agree to whatever the producer says. Because it's his money that is at stake. And our producer had to take a call considering all the money invested."

Pointing out that the recently released 'Aadu 3' had emerged a blockbuster even during this situation, Tovino Thomas said, "Aadu 3 released and it collected more than 100 crores. So, that's a ray of hope. So, end of the day, I think if the movie is good, it will do well and collect and my producer will be safe. And whatever the producer decides, I will be with him. And I will give my everything for the promotion and for the release."

The actor added that if had to suggest to the producers to do something, he should be someone who knows how the world goes and when the war will end. "I don't have that awareness about the world or war. And if I suggest to him to change the release date, I will have to take the responsibility also," Tovino Thomas explained.

"When to release a movie is not an actor's decision. I think producers and the director will know better. I can tell my opinions. I have that space with my producer and director. So, we had lot of discussions and I told my opinion also. But at the end of the day, what they decide, I will be with them in that decision," the actor said.

--IANS

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